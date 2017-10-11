Tennis Debate: Does it damage the sport that players can reach world No 1 without winning a major?

Simona Halep squeezes tight the rose bouquet in the shape of No 1 after topping the rankings

Simona Halep became the 25th different player to top the WTA No 1 rankings in the last 42 years since its launch during her run to the China Open final last week.

In doing so, Halep is the first Romanian to occupy top spot and fifth different woman to become No 1 this season.

Her rise has not come without criticism. Some fans question the validity of being No 1 without winning a major. Halep had the perfect chance to reach both milestones back at the French Open in June. She was 3-0 up in the deciding set of the Roland Garros final against Jelena Ostapenko, but the Latvian's power and precision blew Halep off course and denied her of a maiden slam.

Halep, a dogged opponent, has been consistentally around the fringes of the top ranking for much of the season and has finally clawed her way to the top. So what she hasn't won a major? At 26-years-old she still has plenty of time on her side.

When Kim Clijsters first topped the rankings in 2003 the Belgian was without a major to her name. In fact, Clijsters lost four major finals before ending her drought two years later at the US Open.

Kim Clijsters topped the rankings in 2003 but didn't win a first major until two years later