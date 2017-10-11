Tennis Debate: Does it damage the sport that players can reach world No 1 without winning a major?
Simona Halep became the 25th different player to top the WTA No 1 rankings in the last 42 years since its launch during her run to the China Open final last week.
In doing so, Halep is the first Romanian to occupy top spot and fifth different woman to become No 1 this season.
Her rise has not come without criticism. Some fans question the validity of being No 1 without winning a major. Halep had the perfect chance to reach both milestones back at the French Open in June. She was 3-0 up in the deciding set of the Roland Garros final against Jelena Ostapenko, but the Latvian's power and precision blew Halep off course and denied her of a maiden slam.
Halep, a dogged opponent, has been consistentally around the fringes of the top ranking for much of the season and has finally clawed her way to the top. So what she hasn't won a major? At 26-years-old she still has plenty of time on her side.
When Kim Clijsters first topped the rankings in 2003 the Belgian was without a major to her name. In fact, Clijsters lost four major finals before ending her drought two years later at the US Open.
Amelie Mauresmo was another tarnished with the 'world No 1 but without a slam' tag. Mauresmo took five years to climb the rankings ladder following her debut slam final showing at the Australian Open in 1999. The Frenchwoman needed a semi-final and three quarter-final finishes at the 2004 majors, complimented with an Olympic silver medal in Athens to secure the No 1 spot.
Two years later and she captured her first slam at the 2006 Australian Open. Albeit in a less than ideal situation with Justine Henin being forced to retire due to gastroenteristis.
Jelena Jankovic, Caroline Wozniacki and Karolina Pliskova have all been No 1 during their career. Jankovic, a mixed doubles winner alongside Jamie Murray at Wimbledon, has spent 18 weeks at the top in the singles, while Wozniacki has 'enjoyed' 67 weeks in pole position without a W next to her slams record.
Pliskova, meanwhile, spent eight weeks at the top this year before Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza replaced her.
In Jankovic, Wozniacki and Pliskova's cases, they are all active players with the chance of capturing a major. The only player to sign off as a former No 1 without achieving a major remains Russian Dinara Safina.
Safina and Marat Safin became the only brother-sister pairing to both achieve No 1 rankings. But while her elder sibling ended his career with two grand slam titles, Safina, remained the bridesmaid. She reached three slam finals over two years in 2008 and 2009, but retired in 2014 due to ongoing injury problems without a major.
Is it such a disaster to end a career without a grand slam, though? Surely, reaching the No 1 ranking is a remarkable achievement in itself?
Chris Evert supports this theory. The American spent 260 weeks in the top ranking and won 18 slam titles and commented that a "high level of consistency over 12 months is more impressive than a slam".
Sloane Stephens was the surprise winner at this year's US Open and became the fourth different champion in the women's grand slams this season.
Yes she looked pretty pleased with the £2.8m cheque she was handed on court for her efforts. But doesn't the blood, sweat and tears put into tournaments week-in, week-out by the likes of Halep and those other slam virgins deserve a bit more respect?
In an ideal world it would be best to have both the ranking and slams to boot. Even Halep admits so.
“If you get to No 1 people say: ‘But you didn’t win a Grand Slam.' You cannot win because you can say the same the other way round. In my opinion both are really important. If you want to finish your career really happy with what you did, you have to win both," she said.
But if you had to have just one without the other, what would you pick?
