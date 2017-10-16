The Tennis Debate: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's unchallenged dominance shames the chasing pack

First of all, a caveat: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are two of the greatest tennis players of all time, and their collective renaissance this year has been nothing short of sensational.

Sunday's Shanghai final for instance - won in straight sets by Federer - was hugely enjoyable, and provided another chance to marvel at how these two legends of the sport continue to challenge and inspire one another.

But, let's not kid ourselves - the rest of the field has had a collective shocker in 2017.

This year was supposed to be dominated by the next chapter in the Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic rivalry, but both men have been laid low by injury and burnout, while Stan Wawrinka - the final member of the 'Big Five' - has been sidelined with a knee injury.

The struggles of those three presented a huge chance to the ATP's chasing pack to finally step from outside of the shadows and start winning majors.

Instead, the likes of Milos Raonic, Kei Nishikori and Tomas Berdych have grasped the opportunity with about as much conviction as Mesut Ozil tracking back after an opposition midfielder.

