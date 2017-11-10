Tennis podcast: Which changes should tennis adopt? ATP and Fed Cup finals previewed, and how did Andy Murray look on his return?

The Next Gen ATP Finals have been taking place in Milan this week - AP

The future of the sport has been playing out this week in the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan, both in terms of the young players on court and the rule changes being tried out. So which of those rules should tennis adopt? Shortened sets? Mid-match coaching on headsets? Allowing crowd noise during points?

On the latest Tennis Podcast, presenters Catherine Whitaker (Eurosport) and David Law (BBC 5 Live, BT Sport) go through those and a raft of others, and deliver their verdicts while also polling their Twitter followers.

They also preview the ATP Finals which is due to start at the O2 Arena on Sunday, and the Fed Cup final, which takes place over the weekend.

Do the Tennis Podcast team think that Rafael Nadal will be fully fit in London? Can anyone stop Roger Federer? And who will be in the semifinals? In Minsk at the Fed Cup final, what sort of form will US Open champion Sloane Stephens be in after a miserable couple of months since? And why isn’t Victoria Azarenka playing for Belarus?

Law also gives his verdict on how Andy Murray looked, having been courtside for his return against Federer in Glasgow at Andy Murray Live on Tuesday. Will he return to full fitness in time for 2018?

The Tennis Podcast is presented by broadcasters Catherine Whitaker (Eurosport, BBC 5 Live) and David Law (BBC 5 Live, BT Sport). It is produced weekly throughout the year, and daily at the Grand Slam tournaments, in association with Telegraph Sport and Eurosport.www.TheTennisPodcast.net

