The Tennis Podcast: How was disgraceful Next Gen draw ceremony allowed to happen?

On the latest episode of The Tennis Podcast, the primary topic of discussion is the draw ceremony for the Next Gen finals in Milan, the inaugural staging of the ATP’s marquee event showcasing its future stars.

The ceremony, featuring players on stage with female models 'revealing' their groupings, was criticised as ‘awful’ by Judy Murray, and ‘a disgrace’ by Amélie Mauresmo.

So what did The Tennis Podcast team think, and how was it allowed to happen?

The Podcast includes a summary of public and media reaction, the responses of the ATP, sponsors Red Bull and the Italian Tennis Federation, with the views of presenters Catherine Whitaker (Eurosport) and David Law (BBC 5 Live, BT Sport) thrown in.

In addition to discussing the fallout from events in Milan, the podcast covers the biggest week of American Jack Sock’s career, after he clinched a first ever Masters 1000 title in Paris, surged into the Top 10 and secured the remaining spot at the Tour Finals at London’s O2 Arena.

Plus, there’s a point by point analysis of all the rule changes being trialled in Milan this week, including on court coaching via headset, no-ad scoring and the elimination of line judges in favour of hawk-eye line calling.

The Tennis Podcast is presented by broadcasters Catherine Whitaker (Eurosport, BBC 5 Live) and David Law (BBC 5 Live, BT Sport).

It is produced weekly throughout the year, and daily at the Grand Slam tournaments, in association with Telegraph Sport and Eurosport. www. TheTennisPodcast.net

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE TENNIS PODCAST

Acast: http://po.st/TP358

iTunes: http://po.st/TP360Apple

Download: http://po.st/ TP358Download