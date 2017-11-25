Tennis Podcast: France stage dramatic doubles turnaround to take 2-1 lead in Davis Cup final

When Belgium served for the third set at 5-4 to take a 2 sets to 1 lead, France captain Yannick Noah admitted he was getting twitchy having made the decision to separate his established doubles pair and draft in Richard Gasquet.

Gasquet had joined Pierre-Hugues Herbert, replacing Nicolas Mahut, and things were going swimmingly when the pair took the first set 6-1 against Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loor. As the Tennis Podcast reflected, things turned around dramatically.

What happened at 5-4? How did France turn it around to win 6-1, 3-6, 7-6, (6-2), 6-4? And what do the Tennis Podcast team think will happen next in this tie, with one day to go and the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas on the line?

The reverse singles will take place on Sunday, with the No 1 players David Goffin vs. Jo Wilfried Tsonga. If Goffin wins, a fifth rubber will take place between Steve Darcis of Belgium and either Gasquet or Lucas Pouille.

The Tennis Podcast team give their predictions for the final day, and ask the opinion of former France player and captain Guy Forget.

Daily editions of The Tennis Podcast are being produced from the final in Lille this weekend. The podcast is produced weekly throughout the year, and daily at the Grand Slam tournaments, in association with Telegraph Sport and Eurosport.

It is presented by Catherine Whitaker (Eurosport) and David Law (BBC 5 Live, BT Sport). www.TheTennisPodcast. net.

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE TENNIS PODCAST

Acast: http://po.st/TP367

Download: http://po.st/ TP367Download

iTunes: http://po.st/ TP367Apple