The Tennis Podcast - The Tennis Podcast: How has ‘liberated’ Roger Federer overturned his rivalry with Rafael Nadal?

With Roger Federer defeating Rafael Nadal in straight sets for the third consecutive time this year to lift the Shanghai Masters title on Sunday, the latest Tennis Podcast analyses how Federer has been able to transform a once poor record against his great rival.

How significant is the mental edge that Federer now holds over Nadal, and how critical is it to the Spaniard that he secures a victory over Federer before the season’s end?

All of that is debated by presenters Catherine Whitaker (Eurosport) and David Law (BBC 5 Live, BT Sport) who also discuss which of Federer or Nadal, who have shared the year’s Grand Slam tournaments, has had the better year to-date. Perhaps the ATP Finals at the 02 Arena next month will decide it all?

The podcast team also discuss Maria Sharapova’s winning week in Tianjin, her first title since returning from a doping ban earlier in the year. On this form, should the five-time Grand Slam champion be considered a contender for the Australian Open in January, and how likely is it that Serena Williams will return in time to defend her title Down Under.

The Tennis Podcast is presented by broadcasters Catherine Whitaker (Eurosport, BBC 5 Live) and David Law (BBC 5 Live, BT Sport). It is produced weekly throughout the year, and daily at the Grand Slam tournaments, in association with Telegraph Sport and Eurosport. www. TheTennisPodcast.net

