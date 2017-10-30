The Tennis Podcast: Martina Hingis - 'I was better at doubles than singles'

Former World No.1 Martina Hingis retired from tennis last week, but not before revealing in an interview with the Tennis Podcast’s David Law that she always considered herself a better doubles player than singles player.

Hingis, won Wimbledon and the Australian and US Opens in 1997 all at the age of 16, topped the singles world rankings for 209 weeks, before going on to win 25-time Grand Slam singles, doubles and mixed doubles titles.

"I always thought that I was a better doubles player than a singles player," said Hingis. "My first major title was actually doubles when I was 15. I enjoyed the team work, I always enjoyed playing with a partner. It’s not being lazy but I enjoyed doubles more than going out to practice.'

As well as paying tribute to Hingis, the Tennis Podcast team of Catherine Whitaker (Eurosport) and David Law (BBC 5 Live, BT Sport) also discuss the biggest win of Caroline Wozniacki’s career at the WTA Finals in Singapore, and the ‘bittersweet brilliance’ of her beaten opponent Venus Williams, who has lost in the Australian, Wimbledon and WTA Finals this year.

Plus, there’s an in-depth look at the fight for the two remaining places at the ATP Finals in London, which has hotted up even further with both Juan Martin Del Potro and Jo Wilfried Tsonga reaching finals in Basel and Vienna this week.

The Tennis Podcast is presented by broadcasters Catherine Whitaker (Eurosport, BBC 5 Live) and David Law (BBC 5 Live, BT Sport). It is produced weekly throughout the year, and daily at the Grand Slam tournaments, in association with Telegraph Sport and Eurosport. www. TheTennisPodcast.net

