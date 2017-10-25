The Tennis Podcast: WTA Finals - Who will prevail and finish the year as world No 1?

The Tennis Podcast - The Tennis Podcast: Will Johanna Konta suffer singapore heartbreak for a second year?

A few days into the WTA Finals in Singapore and with a multi-player race for the year-end world No 1 ranking under way, which of the players is looking most likely?

That’s the main question on the agenda for the Tennis Podcast team as David Law, on-site in Singapore for BT Sport, and Eurosport’s Catherine Whitaker discuss the matches so far, and those to come.

Can Simona Halep continue the momentum that recently installed her as No 1? Will Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza wrestle it from her? Or could Venus Williams, aged 37, come through the pack after her three hour plus win against Jelena Ostapenko?

The podcast also discusses the lack of enthusiasm for Williams in talking to the media, the race to the 02 Arena on the men’s side, and a title for Juan Martin del Potro.

The Tennis Podcast is presented by broadcasters Catherine Whitaker (Eurosport, BBC 5 Live) and David Law (BBC 5 Live, BT Sport). It is produced weekly throughout the year, and daily at the Grand Slam tournaments, in association with Telegraph Sport and Eurosport. www.TheTennisPodcast.net

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE TENNIS PODCAST

Acast: http://po.st/TP358

iTunes: http://po.st/TP360Apple

Download: http://po.st/ TP358Download