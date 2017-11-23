Tennis Podcast: Will Yannick Noah’s late Davis Cup gamble pay off for France against Belgium?

On the eve of the Davis Cup final, set to be staged in one of the world’s biggest ever tennis arenas, The Tennis Podcast comes from Lille where the home nation is bidding for a first Davis Cup title since 2001, and underdogs Belgium are seeking their first ever.

Presenter Catherine Whitaker brings us all the news from the draw, including exclusive insight from France captain Yannick Noah as to why he made a last minute, controversial decision that he described as ‘the worst’, to replace Nicolas Mahut with Richard Gasquet in the potentially crucial doubles rubber.

Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert have won Wimbledon and reached world No 1 together, so it was a huge shock for the pairing to be ditched. Instead, Gasquet is set to form an untested partnership with Herbert in Saturday’s doubles against Belgian team Ruben Bemelmans and Joris De Loore.

Belgium boast the highest-ranked singles player in David Goffin (7), but also the lowest ranked in ‘Mr Davis Cup’ Steve Darcis (ranked 76). France’s singles selections are Jo Wilfried Tsonga (ranked 15) and Lucas Pouille (ranked 18).

So will Noah’s doubles gamble pay off? What fuel does O2 finalist Goffin have left in the tank? And what bearing will the 27,500 strong majority-french crowd have on proceedings? All discussed on the latest Tennis Podcast.

The podcast team also pay a moving tribute to the 1997 Wimbledon Champion Jana Novotna, whose sad death aged just 49 shook the tennis world to its core this week. The Tennis Podcast is presented by broadcasters Catherine Whitaker (Eurosport, BBC 5 Live) and David Law (BBC 5 Live, BT Sport).

Daily shows will be produced from the Davis Cup final in France this week. The podcast is weekly throughout the year, and daily at the Grand Slam tournaments, in association with Telegraph Sport and Eurosport. www. TheTennisPodcast.net.

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE TENNIS PODCAST

Acast: http://po.st/TP365

Download: http://po.st/ TP364Download

iTunes: http://po.st/ TP365Apple