Tensed moments as NSL goes down to the wire

KCB are already out of the race after faltering in the final hurdles, and they will definitely have to wait for next season

The fate of the National Super League will be known on Saturday as the season comes to a close.

Three teams, Ushuru, Vihiga and Wazito are contending for a place in the Kenyan Premier League next season.

The taxmen, who are leading the park with 78 points, will need maximum points against Vihiga United to finish top of the table

Whichever the case, if Wazito manages to get maximum points against Police, the worst position Ushuru can finish at is second, and as a result, they will be guaranteed a spot in the top tier.

Nairobi City Stars will host Nairobi Stima while relegated MOSCA will tackle Administration police at Camp Toyoyo 9.00 AM and 11.00 AM respectively before the bankers play Modern Coast Rangers at the same venue from 2.00PM.

At Thika, Kibera Black Stars will play GFE 105 with Nakuru All Stars entertaining Agro Chemicals at Afraha Stadium. Palos has a date with Isibania with another match being between Talanta and St. Josephs.