Tensions rising in Catalunya, but Barcelona & Real Madrid better off together

Tensions are rising in Catalunya and all across Spain ahead of Sunday's planned referendum vote on independence. There is uncertainty and animosity bubbling in the region, and there may be no turning back now.

The Spanish government sent police in from across the country and, waiting on a cruise ship docked in Barcelona, are poised to intervene in an attempt to halt the referendum for Catalan independence, which is considered illegal by the nation's ruling Partido Popular and president Mariano Rajoy.

But many millions of Catalans are determined to vote for their future. A great number of those will vote against independence, but they still want and plan to vote. And a heavy-handed approach by the government is likely to lead to serious disturbances in the streets of Barcelona and other Catalan cities and towns.

Peaceful protests have taken place so far in Barcelona, but anarchists and left-wing radicals are expected to travel to the Catalan capital from all over Europe. Meanwhile, right-wing Spaniards sang fascist songs, used fascist salutes and waved fascist flags in central Madrid on Saturday.

Quite how Catalunya and Spain can return to normal as a unified nation after all that is hard to imagine, whatever the result, and calls for dialogue over the past few days have arrived too late, and fallen on deaf ears.

Camp Nou, the only place where Catalans could speak their language and express themselves without fear of reprisals in the dictatorship of Francisco Franco, will host Barcelona's game at home to Las Palmas on Sunday in what will be a highly charged atmosphere.

In the 17th minute of every home match, thousands of Barca fans call for independence, and last weekend in the Catalan derby at Girona, both sets of supporters chanted in unity for secession from Spain. The minute marks the Siege of Barcelona in 1714, which saw the end of Catalunya as a principality and a political power.

More than 300 years have passed by since then, yet the desire for independence from Spain is perhaps stronger than ever. And all of the Catalan clubs apart from Espanyol (in action away to Real Madrid on Sunday) have come out to supports their citizens' right to vote this weekend.

