Ter Stegen extends Barcelona contract

The Germany international goalkeeper has put pen to paper on a new deal, tying him to the Camp Nou side until 2022

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has signed a contract extension with Barcelona that ties him to the club until 2022, the Catalan side have announced.

CONFIRMED: Barcelona's 2017-18 kit

An official statement from the club reads:

“FC Barcelona announces that is has entered into an agreement with Marc-Andre ter Stegen for the renewal of his contract until 30 June 2022.

“His buyout clause is set at 180 million Euros.

“The new contract will be signed tomorrow, Tuesday 30 May at 13:30 at the offices of the club.”

More to follow...