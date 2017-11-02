Terengganu part ways with star import and two more foreign players

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Canadian footballer Issey Nakajima-Farran has announced that he will be leaving Terengganu, just days after guiding them to a second place finish in the Premier League and a return to the Super League.

The 33-year old winger made the announcement on his Facebook page on Thursday.

Issey Nakajima, Terengganu, Ifwat Akmal, Kedah, FA Cup, 30/04/2017 More

Nakajima-Farran playing for Terengganu this year. Photo from FMLLP

"Having scored 32 goals in 61 matches, I leave Terengganu as its top-scorer. I've done my best for the club, all the fans as well as the state of Terengganu. I've made made a lot of good memories that I will cherish. You will all be in my heart.

"I leave with a heavy heart, but I must accept it and be prepared for my next challenge. Hopefully we'll get to meet again in the future, and you'll remember me as I will remember all of you. Thank you for 2015-2017," he wrote.