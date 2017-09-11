‘Terrible defending' - Rio Ferdinand slams Bailly for poor display against Stoke City

The former Red Devils defender accused the Ivory Coast international for losing focus which allowed his African counterpart a say in the game

Rio Ferdinand has blamed Eric Bailly for his lacklustre showing in Manchester United’s 2-2 draw against Stoke City on Saturday.

The former Red Devil was not pleased with the 23-year-old sloppy defensive display that led to Eric Choupo-Moting's opening goal at the bet365 Stadium.

“This is a fantastic ball from (Darren) Fletcher, takes the full-back out of the game,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“A wonderful cross and desire from the centre-forward to get in.

“But if you see Bailly here, he’s in a good position here. He turns his back on the centre-forward and doesn’t know where he is.

“Loses all focus, can’t get back in, can’t defend the cross. Terrible defending.

“Phil Jones here could maybe stop this cross. His position isn’t bad, he’s gone out but he’s got to run in and protect the front post," he continued.

“That’s his position, that’s his job from here on now. Protect that front post, don’t let that ball go across.

“He gambled that the ball is going to get cut back, you don’t gamble there.”

Cameroon's Choupo-Moting was a constant menace for Bailly and his defensive partners. And he ensured Jose Mourinho's side dropped their first points of the season after he popped up with a 63rd minute equaliser as goals from Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku had submerged his opener.