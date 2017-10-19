The terrifying tunnel walk awaiting Arsenal players in their Europa League tie versus Red Star Belgrade

Arsenal players will have their mettle tested to the max before a ball is even kicked on Thursday evening.

Days after Troy Deeney accused Arsene Wenger's men of 'lacking cojones', Arsenal play Red Star Belgrade at one of the most intimidating grounds in European football.

Known locally as 'The Marakana', Red Star Belgrade's home stadium once had a capacity of 100,000 people.

These days the Rajko Mitić Stadium holds around 55,000 seats but Serbia's largest ground is remains an intimidating place to play.

A recent video from Red Star's 'Eternal Derby' clash with FK Partizan gives frightening glimpse of what awaits Arsenal's players in their walk from the changing rooms to the pitch.

The Europa League fixture comes less than a week after Watford striker Troy Deeney suggested Arsenal's players lacked backbone.

"I have to watch what I say but it's about having a bit of cojones, I think the word is. Having a bit of nuts," said Deeney in an interview with BT Sport following his side's 2-1 win at Vicarage Road.

Red Star Belgrade boast some of the most intimidating fans in European football