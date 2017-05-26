Terry helped me through my Chelsea loan set-back, says Hector

Chelsea loanee Michael Hector revealed that John Terry reached out to him after a difficult start to life at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hector spoke highly of the Blues captain as both players prepare for cup finals this weekend, with Frankfurt set to face Borussia Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal on the same day that his parent club compete in the FA Cup against Arsenal.

Chelsea signed Hector for £4 millon from Reading in 2015 but he has yet to make his first-team debut, despite training with Antonio Conte's side during pre-season.

Hector has forced his way into Frankfurt's starting line-up, however, after an impressive semi-final display, but he started life in the Bundesliga with two red cards in his first two games. A boyhood Chelsea fan, the defender revealed how Terry helped him after his nightmare start.

"He has helped me quite a bit since I signed for Chelsea," Hector told Goal ahead of the DFB-Pokal match. "During pre-season, I had to sing in front of him [in an initiation]. He took me to play golf with him and Carlo Cudicini.

"It was good for someone I respected and watched growing up to be so down to earth. He helped me through a tough time when I was training in the first team and in pre-season. Obviously when I joined I was 23 and had played a lot of games but to train with the team you support is completely different.

"It took me a week to understand that I deserve to be here and that I am a part of this. I am not a fan anymore, I've not just won a chance to train with the players but I had earned the right to play here and train with these players.

"He spoke to me well and even when I started badly at Frankfurt with the two red cards, he sent me a text saying, 'This is football, it is part of our jobs as a defender and these things happen.'

"He said you are a good defender and you will come out from it. When I scored he sent me a text saying, 'Well done and I am buzzing for you'. I was only around him for a month and for him to take time out to send me these messages, his messages mean a lot to me and it shows the type of person that he is.

"He is down to earth and he is such a nice guy. He is a football man and he has always looked after the new players that have come in. It is a pleasure for someone like that to look out for me."

Hector's journey in professional football has seen him play on loan at 13 different clubs, with 11 of those coming while he was at Reading.

