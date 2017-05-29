Terry vows to 'return to Wembley as a manager' after FA Cup final defeat

The centre-back's final game for Chelsea ended in defeat to Arsenal at the national stadium, but he insists it will not be his last battle there

John Terry hopes to return to Wembley as a manager after bringing the curtain down on his Chelsea career in Saturday's FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal.

The centre-back is due to leave Chelsea at the end of his contract in June, but has yet to make a decision on whether he will hang up his boots or continue playing elsewhere.

Regardless of what the immediate future holds, the 36-year-old is desperate to pass on his knowledge and experience by moving into coaching.

"Hopefully one day I will be back at Wembley as a manager, that is kind of the ambition," Terry was quoted by Sky Sports.

"It has been difficult for me actually as a player because I have been looking to do coaching for the last year. Every time we get a day off, you have got a coaching session planned and then you think 'OK, I am going to spend it with the family'.

"The next thing you know, the season has finished and you have kind of missed out on a few sessions and everything.

"But, if I do stop or if I do carry on playing, I will press on in that regardless. I do want to be a manager.

"I think I have got too much to give and I have learned too much not to pass that on, whether that is initially to a younger generation or eventually at this level.

"Listen, this is the target - being here, managing a top side."