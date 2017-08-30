Texans-Cowboys preseason game cancelled so players can be with families

Houston Texans will return home rather than play Dallas Cowboys in a preseason match on Thursday.

The preseason game between the Houston Texans and the Dallas Cowboys scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled.

The match had already been relocated from Houston to Arlington due to widespread flooding in south-east Texas as a result of Hurricane Harvey, with ticket proceeds set to be donated to disaster relief.

But the teams ultimately decided to call the game off so Texans players could return home to their families and community.

The Cowboys announced fans who have already purchased tickets may have them refunded or donate the money to aid efforts.