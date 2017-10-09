Texans DL J.J. Watt 'devastated' by leg injury

A three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, J.J. Watt suffered a broken leg in the Texans' loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Houston Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt is finding it hard to contain his emotions after suffering a possible season-ending leg injury in a 42-34 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watt sustained a tibial plateau fracture of his left leg in the first quarter while rushing the passer on Sunday. He was coming off the right edge of the line when he went down without much contact.

The 28-year-old was down on the field for an extended period before he was helped off, struggling to put any weight on his leg.

"I can't sugarcoat it, I am devastated," Watt wrote on Twitter. "All I want to do is be out there on that field for my teammates and this city. I'm sorry."

This is likely to mark the second consecutive season in which the former 11th overall pick will not be able to finish the year.



