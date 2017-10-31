Texans send Brown to Seahawks for Lane, draft picks

The Seattle Seahawks have added offensive tackle Duane Brown from the Houston Texans.

Duane Brown is out of Houston after the Texans traded the disgruntled offensive tackle to the Seattle Seahawks.

Brown, a first-round pick of the Texans in the 2008 NFL Draft, held out this season before finally reporting on October 23. He made his season debut on Sunday against the Seahawks, who have a glaring need at left tackle.

The Seahawks traded veteran corner Jeremy Lane, a 2018 fifth-round pick, and a 2019 second-round pick for Brown, who is expected to re-work his $9.75million contract for next season.

Brown was selected to three Pro Bowls while with the Texans and should help a Seahawks offense that has allowed 16 sacks and ranks 21st in rushing. The Seahawks are expected to plug Brown in at left tackle, an area of need since they lost starter George Fant in August with a season-ending ACL injury.

Brown was one of Houston's most outspoken critics of the "inmates running the prison" comment made by Texans owner Bob McNair earlier this month.

He now has a new team in what appears to be a win-win for both sides.