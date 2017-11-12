Thabo Matlaba delighted to see former Orlando Pirates coach Eric Tinkler in Caf Confed Cup final

Tinkler’s pedigree has once again come to the fore, this time at Matsatsantsa and he will be looking for his maiden continental title this month

Orlando Pirates captain Thabo Matlaba believes his former coach Eric Tinkler has gained the necessary experience that will help him clinch the Caf Confederation Cup with SuperSport United.

“He lost two finals. I feel he has more experience. I trust that he can win it because he learned from those two finals we lost together here,” Matlaba told Sunday World.

Tinkler was part of Bucs technical team as assistant and head coach when they reached the finals of the Champions League in 2013 and Confederation Cup respectively.

“I am very happy for Eric. He is a good coach. I wish him all the best to win this cup. I know how passionate he is,” Matlaba said.

United will play TP Mazembe in the final first-leg next Sunday in Lubumbashi, before hosting them a week later in Atteridgeville.

As it stands, PSL clubs have earned respect from their continental peers following the exploits of Bucs, Mamelodi Sundowns and now SuperSport in the last four years.

“It’s all about having the heart to play in Caf competitions. There is a lot you have to deal with, like staying five hours at the airport and at bad hotels, players who complain will not survive," he said.

“I think Pirates, SuperSport and Sundowns players were able to take anything without any complaints and that’s why we were able to reach the finals,” Matlaba said.