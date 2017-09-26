Thabo Mngomeni: Orlando Pirates' team effort can bring success

The former Bucs captain hopes that the team remains consistent under Serbian coach Milutin Sredojevic, who has been tasked with reviving the club

Legendary South African midfielder Thabo Mngomeni has hailed Orlando Pirates for the team's promising start to the 2017/18 PSL season.

The Buccaneers are currently placed third on the league standings with 11 points from five games - having recorded three wins, two draws and defeat.

“We need to commend our brothers when they do well," Mngomeni was quoted on The Citizen.

"They have got off to a good start and we need to applaud that. They are consistent in each game. Let’s hope things stay the way they are,” he said.

Mngomeni urged Bucs players to continue playing for each other and not for themselves in order to contribute to the team's success.

“In each game we sort of see different players that didn’t get a chance," he stressed.

"I can’t say which player is making a difference in the team, it is too early in the season but so far each player is working hard," Mngomeni added.

"And it is up to those that are selected to use the opportunity given to them to contribute to the team’s success," he concluded.

Pirates will take on Polokwane City in a league match at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.