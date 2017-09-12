Thabo Qalinge: Orlando Pirates players are united under Milutin Sredojevic

The 26-year-old said the Serbian tactician has managed to bring back the spirit that was missing last season as Bucs ended the campaign trophyless

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabo Qalinge is enjoying his football under the club's new head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic.

The attacking midfielder spoke to Daily Sun ahead of Bucs' clash against Ajax Cape Town at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday in their third PSL match of the season.

“Ajax are a good side. They will be coming to Orlando to get a result," Qalinge said.

"They will not just pitch up to make up the numbers, they will be looking to try and beat us or go home with at least a point," he continued.

“So we can’t underestimate them. We are not expecting them to roll over for us. They will be a tough side to play against, so we will be prepared for them," he added.

Qalinge, who scored during Bucs' 1-1 draw in their previous league game a fornight ago, says they are looking to revive their hopes of winning some silverware this season.

“We are taking it one game at a time. The spirit in the camp is good. Micho is working hard, trying to unite the squad, and it is working," Qalinge stressed.

“We’ve had a good start, scoring was great, but it would have been better had we beaten Baroka," he added.

“It’s early days but we are obviously hoping to do well this season and win some silverware,” he concluded.

Pirates beat Chippa United 1-0 at home in their first league game of the season, before drawing with Baroka in Polokwane.