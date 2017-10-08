Thailand 1-0 Kenya: Harambee Stars suffer yet another defeat

Teerasil Dangda scored the only goal of the match in the 63rd minute after his right footed shot beat Boniface Oluoch

Harambee Stars suffered a second successive defeat after going down 1-0 to Thailand on Sunday.

Teerasil Dangda scored the only goal of the match in the 63rd minute after his right footed shot from the centre of the box beat goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch.

Kenya, under Stanley Okumbi, had again lost 2-1 to Iraq in another friendly played on Thursday and were looking to bounce back and get something to take home from the tour.

Kenya, ranked 88th in the world, came into the match hoping to win following a 2-1 defeat against Iraq. However, it was 'The War Elephants’, who went home smiling after 90 minutes.

Ranked 137th in the World, the home fans expected a tougher outing but after the Kenyans missed several good opportunities, it was Teerasil Dangda, who made the visitors pay with a 63rd minute strike.

It is a second consecutive defeat for coach Stanley Okumbi for the first time since March 2016, when the team lost home and away against Guinea Bissau in the 2017 Afcon qualifiers.

The recent result will undoubtedly pile more pressure on the federation to make changes in the technical bench, considering that many fans and stake holders do not have faith in current coach, who they believe does not have the experience to take Kenya forward.

Harambee Stars starting XI: Boniface Oluoch, David Owino (C), Jockins Atudo, Abud Omar, Musa Mohammed, Anthony Akumu, Kenneth Muguna, Cliffton Miheso, John Mark Makwatta, Masud Juma and Michael Olunga.

Substitutes: Patrick Matasi, Simon Mbugua, Ernest Wendo, Samuel Onyango, Jesse Were, Harun Shakava, Robinson Kamura, Patillah Omotto, Boniface Muchiri, Dennis Sikhayi and Stephen Waruru.