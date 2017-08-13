Thailand head cast in Group B as the reigning champions looks to hold on to gold

Shick SEA Games 2017 top banner More

2015 gold medalist Thailand are drawn in Group B for the 2017 KL SEA Games where the challenges of Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Cambodia and Timor Leste all await them. Goal profiles the six teams vying for two semi-final spots in Group B.

Thailand

How they did in 2015: The War Elephants was in electric mood two years ago as they blitzed their way to the gold medal. Five wins out of five in the group stage and only one goal conceded, no teams could live with them. Similar one-sided games in the semi-final and final saw Thailand defeating Indonesia and Myanmar respectively to retain the gold they won in 2013.

Record in SEA Games: The undisputed kings of South-East Asia, Thailand has won the tournament 15 times, nine more than second place Malaysia. We would have to go back to 2011 for the last time Thailand failed to reach the final, such is their dominance in the event.

Who's the coach: Worrawoot Srimaka is the man tasked to bring home yet another gold for Thailand. The former international was once on the books of Kelantan in the Malaysia League and is a renowned figure in these part of the world. Worrawoot himself has also picked up three gold medal in this competition back in 1995, 1997 and 1999.

Player to watch: Striker Chenrop Samphaodi will be the one counted on by Thailand to get the goals. The BEC TERO Sasana player was part of the winning team in 2015 and has also made his senior bow in a match against South Korea last year.

Recent form: Despite finishing second in the group behind Malaysia, Thailand still made it to the AFC U23 finals next year. Poor weather made their situation difficult but victories over Malaysia and Mongolia put Worrawoot's men in good form coming into the SEA Games.

Indonesia

How they did in 2015: Despite an opening game defeat to Myanmar, Indonesia rallied in the remaining three matches - winning against Singapore, Cambodia and Philippines to reach the semi-final stage. However, they came up against a strong Thailand side and had to bow out of the gold medal running. A despondent Indonesian side subsequently went on to lose to Vietnam in the fight for the bronze medal.

Record in SEA Games: Indonesia have won the gold twice before in the long history of the SEA Games. Their last triumph came in the 1991 edition and were last in the gold medal contention back in 2011 where they lost to Malaysia in the final.

Who's the coach: Arguably the most famous of coaches present at the tournament, Luis Milla is one of those rare players to have spent long periods playing for both Barcelona and Real Madrid. The 51-year-old Spaniard took over from Alfred Riedl early this year, having managed Real Zaragoza in 2016.

Player to watch: Ezra Walian is the star name in this Indonesian side. As a former player at Yong Ajax in Holland, Walian had previously represented the Oranje at Under-19 level before making the switch to Indonesia. A pay striker, Walian also recently attended trials at Bolton Wanderers and West Ham United.

Recent form: Indonesia did not make it to the AFC U23 finals next year as Milla's first assignment ended in disappointment after only finishing third behind Malaysia and Thailand in the recent qualifiers. Their only group stage win was achieved over plucky Mongolia

