Thamsanqa Mkhize confident Cape Town City will beat Bidvest Wits to reach MTN8 Cup final

The Citizens will visit the defending champions in Braamfontein on Sunday, with a 1-0 lead advantage from the first-leg

Cape Town City defender Thamsanqa Mkhize is confident they can hold their guard against Bidvest Wits and advance to the 2017 MTN8 Cup final.

“We’ll go out there and do it for the team. It will be a good challenge, especially considering that Wits, we will be up against the best,” Mkhize told IOL.

City will be looking for their third straight win over the more fancied Students this season.

“It’s another good test for us; we know it won’t be easy, but we also know that to stay on top you have to beat the best. So we want to go and face this challenge, because we want to get to the Cup final,” he said.

The former Maritzburg United player says they have a good game plan as they look to upset the PSL champions.

“We will continue to work hard for each other because that is the key for our success. We will execute what we do at training. The coach will come up with the plan that will work for us, and that is what we will implement,” Mkhize concluded.