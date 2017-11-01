Thamsanqa Sangweni: Why I didn't join Orlando Pirates sooner

The Bucs midfield powerhouse has recovered from a knee injury which kept him out for two months

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thamsanqa Sangweni believes that he joined the club at the right time.

The hard-working player was a long-term target for Bucs, before he was finally moved to the Soweto giants from Chippa United prior to the current season.

"I was not avoiding Pirates. I felt that it was not the right time to join Pirates," Sangweni told Jozi FM.

"But I have since joined the club at the right time," the former Mamelodi Sundowns player continued.

"Everyone at the club welcomed me including the senior players. Unfortunately, I played one game (against Chippa United last August) and I sustained an injury.

The former Ajax Cape Town player is highly-rated by Pirates coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic, but he was an unused subsititute against Kaizer Chiefs over a week ago.

"I am okay now. I am ready to play. I was on the bench against Kaizer Chiefs, but I did not play," Sangweni added.

"Only the coaches know why I did not play. They make the decisions and they plan for each game.

Nicknamed Thami, Sangweni followed in the footsteps of his brother, Siyabonga by joining the Buccaneers. He took the jersey number 21 which was worn by retired defender Siyabonga at Bucs.

"Yes, I speak a lot with my brother. Even when Pirates were after my services we discussed the interest," the 28-year-old player concluded.

Pirates will host Sangweni's former side, Sundowns in a PSL match at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.