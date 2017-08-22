Thanabalan thanks teammates, wants to score more

The Malaysia forward has scored three goals in the SEA Games men's football competition so far, including a brace against Myanmar on Monday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Malaysia U22's Thanabalan Nadarajah has expressed his gratitude towards his teammates for their performance against Myanmar U22 on Monday, a match in which he scored a brace to help his side win 3-1.

The hosts needed to defeat the 2015 silver medalists on Monday in order to solidify their chances of qualifying to the semis as group winners, and they did so in emphatic fashion, with a brace by Thanabalan (33', 82') sandwiching Safawi Rasid's 35th minute goal. Myanmar's consolation goal was scored by Than Paing in the 89th minute.

The brace has taken Thanabalan's goal tally in the competition to three.

Speaking to the press following the match, the Felcra FC forward expressed his gratitude, and his desire to score more goals for the Young Tigers.

"I want to thank my teammates for giving their 100 per cent. W will keep this momentum all the way.

"I will keep doing my best and continue scoring, and ff luck on my side I will find the back of the net again.

"But first we have to take on Laos first" said the 22-year old.

Malaysia will play unfancied Laos in their final Group A match on Wednesday, with a draw sufficient to allow Ong's men to finally pip Myanmar to the top spot.