Tharanga banned for slow over-rate, Chandimal and Thirimanne called up

Chamara Kapugedera will skipper Sri Lanka in the next two ODIs against India in the absence of the suspended Upul Tharanga.

Upul Tharanga will miss the next two one-day international matches against India after the Sri Lanka captain was banned for a slow over-rate, while Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne have been added to the squad.

Tharanga missed two ICC Champions Trophy matches in England due to a serious over-rate offence and has been hit with another suspension.

ICC match referee Andy Pycroft imposed his latest ban after Sri Lanka were three overs short of the required rate in Pallekele, where India won by three wickets on Thursday to take a 2-0 lead.

The skipper is out of the third and fourth games of the series, but will be available to return for the final match in Colombo a week on Sunday.

Chamara Kapugedera will lead the side in Tharanga's absence, while Test captain Chandimal and fellow-batsman Thirimanne come back into the squad.

Opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka is unavailable after injuring his shoulder in the field in the second ODI.