Thembela Sikhakhane declares unfinished business with Orlando Pirates

Sikhakhane has been one of Usuthu's key players this season

AmaZulu defender Thembela Sikhakane's main focus this season is helping the KZN side finish in a respectable position, but he concedes of his desire to prove himself at his parent club Orlando Pirates.

“I do want to play and prove myself at Pirates, but I’ll do that next season when my loan spell with AmaZulu has expired,” Sikhakhane told Daily Sun.

After a topsy-turvy first season where he accumulated only 14 appearances in all competitions for Bucs following his arrival from Golden Arrows, Sikhakhane was loaned out to Usuthu this season.

They may not have started brightly, but Sikhakhane foresees them to end the campaign as one of the top eight teams.

“I see AmaZulu finishing the current season in the top eight. Everyone is committed to ensuring Usuthu maintain their PSL status,” Sikhakhane said.

“Finishing in the top eight will be a big achievement. Personally, I think we could have done better,” Sikhakhane said.

They resume duties on November 22 when they welcome Kaizer Chiefs, who comprehensively knocked them out of the Telkom Knockout recently.

With nine matches played thus far, Usuthu find themselves in ninth position having garnered only 12 points on the league standings.