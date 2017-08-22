Thiago and Martinez return to Bayern Munich training

After missing Bayern Munich's first Bundesliga game of the new season, Javi Martinez and Thiago returned to full training on Tuesday.

Thiago Alcantara and Javi Martinez have returned to full training with Bayern Munich, but Jerome Boateng and James Rodriguez are still working alone as they recover from injury.

Midfielder Thiago and defender Martinez both sat out Bayern's first game of the Bundesliga season, a 3-1 win against Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena on Friday.

But the duo could be in line to feature against Werder Bremen on Saturday after they joined in with full training for the first time this season on Tuesday.

"Thiago in particular was in a noticeably enthusiastic mood," read a piece on Bayern's official website. "During every break he snatched the ball, showed off some tricks or lifted up one of his team-mates to get to the ball.

"The 26-year-old showed the same delight during the individual training games as he distributed the ball in midfield with fine ball control and fast movement."

Manuel Neuer also trained with the group as the Germany goalkeeper recovers from the foot injury that kept him out of the Leverkusen game.