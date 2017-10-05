Thiago Silva and Ederson set for Brazil trials

With World Cup qualification already confirmed, Brazil coach Tite has just six remaining matches to fine-tune his side ahead of Russia 2018.

This month he leads his side in their final two qualifiers against Bolivia in La Paz and Chile in Sao Paulo, and has confirmed he will be using the opportunity to test some of his current reserves in game situations.

For Thursday’s test again Bolivia, Tite has confirmed he will start PSG defender Thiago Silva alongside Miranda at the heart of the defence. It is noteworthy that in Silva’s previous opportunities to impress, he has invariably come on in place of the other first-choice centre-back, Marquinhos.

Another change confirmed was the arrival of Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson, who will play in place of Alisson against Chile. TIte’s justification was exactly the same as he used to explain Silva’s introduction, stressing the importance of observing in a competitive environment those he may have to rely on at a later date.

It was also confirmed that Philippe Coutinho will return to his regular position wide right, relegating Willian back to the bench.

