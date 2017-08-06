Thiam establishes herself as top heptathlon force with world title

Nafissatou Thiam now holds the Olympic and world heptathlon titles after beating Carolin Schafer to gold by 88 points.

Nafissatou Thiam has established herself as the woman to beat in the heptathlon after completing her charge to a first IAAF World Championships gold on Sunday.

Thiam deposed three-time world champion Jessica Ennis-Hill by triumphing at the Olympic Games last year and the 22-year-old added the world title despite finishing last in the final 800 metres heat in London.

The Belgian's time of two minutes and 21.42 seconds was over 14 seconds behind race winner Claudia Salman-Rath but sufficient to retain an 88-point advantage over silver medallist Carolin Schafer.

A personal best of 2:10.48s for Yorgelis Rodriguez was not enough for her to secure a place on the podium as Anouk Vetter held on for bronze, home hope Katarina Johnson-Thompson finishing fifth in the standings.

Olympic champion Thiam recovered from an average 100m hurdles score by recording a joint-championship best of 1.95m in the high jump and the shot put high-score at 15.17m, but the 14th best 200m time meant Schafer led at the end of Saturday.

A season's best in the long jump of 6.57m put her back on top in Sunday's first session, though, and from there she did not relinquish control.

Vetter launched herself in contention with a monstrous 58.41m in the javelin to send the top three into the final event separated by 175 points.

Despite track not being her specialty, Thiam recorded a strong enough time to keep Schafer and Vetter at bay and continue her recent dominance of the event.