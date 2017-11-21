Thibaut Courtois gives Chelsea no comfort about extending his contract

Thibaut Courtois has said there have been no further developments in his contract negotiations with Chelsea as he continues to stall on signing a new deal amid longstanding interest from Real Madrid.

Courtois may now enter the final year of his contract without committing his future to the club and he suggests that talks will not resume until the end of the season.

Chelsea have previously warned Real Madrid off making an approach for the Belgium goalkeeper by demanding a transfer fee of more than £70m.

But their inability to tie him down to an extended deal will provide encouragement to the European champions, who will hope the 25-year-old could be tempted by a return to the Spanish capital, where he previously played for Atlético.

Speaking in the build-up to Chelsea’s Champions League meeting with Qarabag in Baku, Courtois said: “The most important thing is to perform well for myself and the team.

“Regarding my contract, that’s the thing where Chelsea must deal with my agent. I don’t think there have been any new developments.

“We have so many games at the moment, and I prefer to focus on the team’s games, my own performances, and there will be time enough towards the end of the season to have talks.”

