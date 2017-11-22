Thibaut Courtois no closer to signing new Chelsea contract: ‘There have been no new developments’

Chelsea are desperate for the goalkeeper to commit his future to the club: Getty

The speculation surrounding the future of Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea has intensified.

The Belgian goalkeeper is one of Chelsea’s most valuable players, but his current contract expires at the end of next season and Courtois has so far proved reluctant to sign an extension.

Chelsea are desperately trying to convince Courtois to put pen to paper on a new deal but talks have been at a relative standstill since May – when the club balked at his demands of £200k-per-week.

And, speaking ahead of the club’s Champions League match against Qarabag, Courtois suggested he is ready to wait until the summer before discussing his future, no doubt putting Real Madrid on red alert.

“Regarding my contract, that's the thing where Chelsea must deal with my agent (Christophe Henrotay). I don't think there have been any new developments,” he said.

“We have so many games at the moment, and I prefer to focus on the team's games, my own performances, and there will be time enough towards the end of the season to have talks.”

Real Madrid have repeatedly been linked with a move for the 25-year-old, who previously played for cross-city rivals Atletico.

The reigning European champions are looking for a goalkeeper to replace Keylor Navas and have repeatedly failed in their attempts to sign David de Gea from Manchester United.