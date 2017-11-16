Thiem praises Nadal replacement Carreno Busta

Pablo Carreno Busta did well as Rafael Nadal's ATP Finals replacement, Dominic Thiem said.

Dominic Thiem praised Pablo Carreno Busta for his performance as Rafael Nadal's replacement at the ATP Finals.

Thiem edged past the Spaniard 6-3 3-6 6-4 in Group Pete Sampras on Wednesday, keeping his semi-final chances alive in London.

Carreno Busta came in for Nadal, who withdrew from the event with a knee injury after his loss to David Goffin.

Thiem said the world number 10 performed well after replacing his countryman.

"It was a really, really tough match. I think he took it very good, the place of Rafa," the Austrian said in an on-court interview.

"Again, very tough three-setter and I'm very happy to be through. It got very tight at the end.

"I think I started the match very well and then when he broke me after 40-0 in the second set I lost it a little bit.

"The third set was up and down, I think it was 50-50 for both players and luckily I did the deciding break."

Thiem holds a 1-1 win-loss record heading into his final group match – a meeting with David Goffin.

The 24-year-old said he was pleased to have an opportunity to reach the last four.

"There are so many thoughts in general because only if I could win this match today I could have another final on Friday," Thiem said.

"Every single match in this great atmosphere is amazing and I'm happy that I'm still playing for the semi-finals on Friday and it's going to be a tough match again."