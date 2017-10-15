Thierry Henry tips Salah to be Liverpool's special man

The Arsenal legend believes that the Egypt international has the potential to be the rare gem in Jurgen Klopp’s side

Thierry Henry has tipped Mohamed Salah to be Liverpool's special player.

The winger arrived as a high profile signing from Roma and has hit the ground running after netting six times in 11 appearances for the Reds.

And Henry said the former Chelsea player has the required recipes to be an indispensable player in Jurgen Klopp's plan.

“I don't think it's about proving Mourinho anything, but proving the Liverpool fans that you are this guy — that you can be a player like Coutinho,” Henry told SkySports.

“For me, he [Salah] is special, he has something special. He will be a special player for Liverpool. I like the fact that he is direct — we don't have a lot of players like that in the game anymore.

“And yes, people will say sometimes that he needs four opportunities to score a goal. When he is able to finish all the opportunities he has then he will be more than lethal for this club," he concluded.