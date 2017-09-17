Thika United 0-0 Gor Mahia: K'Ogalo held to surprise draw

The result ensures K'Ogalo maintain their nine point gap at the top, with Sofapaka second while Thika United are placed 16th

Thika United resurrected their hopes of remaining in the top tier next season after holding leaders Gor Mahia to a barren draw at Thika Municipal Stadium.

The fifteen times champions came into the match as favourites considering the fact that their opponents are fighting relegation and have been inconsistent this season both home and away.

The first fifteen minutes were definitely the best for Gor Mahia, as they seamlessly passed the ball around with the Nicholas Muyoti coached side chasing shadows.

However, poor finishing led by Timothy Otieno and Meddie Kagere let the team down. The midfield was run well by Kenneth Muguna but the chances created were not utilized.

As for the hosts, goalkeeper Allan Owiny commanded his area effectively, making saves that kept his side in the game.

Eugine Mukangula and Shami Kibwana missed good chances that could have given the milkmen something before the break, but defensively, the hosts looked solid, clearing any balls that could have led to a goal.

Not even the second half substitutes could change the game for either side, but it is coach Muyoti, who definitely went home smiling, after gaining a valuable point.

The result ensures Gor Mahia maintain their nine point gap at the top, with Sofapaka second while Thika United are 16th on 22 points, three below safety.

Gor Mahia: Boniface Oluoch, Karim Niziyimana, Musa Mohammed, Haron Shakava, Ernest Wendo, Godfrey Walusimbi, Kenneth Muguna, Philemon Otieno, Meddie Kagere, George Odhiambo and Timothy Otieno.

Subs: Shaban Odhoji, Wellington Ochieng, Francis Kahata, Jean Baptiste, Oliver Maloba, John Ndirangu and Jacques Tuyisenge.

Thika United XI: Allan Owiny, Musa Asad, Benson Iregi, Dennis Odhiambo, Christopher Orumchun, Suleiman Ngotho, Wilson Anekeya, Eugene Mukangula, Samuel Mwanje, Shami Kibwana and Said Tsuma.

Subs: Eliud Emase, Michael Mutinda, Francis Muturi, Dennis Lewa, Stephen Odhiambo, Dennis Matasi and James Kinyanjui.