AFC Leopards - Thika United Preview: Redemption time for Ingwe

Thika rallied to hold Gor Mahia to a barren draw on Sunday and they will fancy their chances against a decidedly erratic Ingwe

Thika United will be 'home away from home' when they play AFC Leopards in the Kenyan Premier League on Wednesday.

Ingwe comes into the match after collecting a single point from their past two matches. The Robert Matano led side lost by a solitary goal against Sony Sugar before being held to a barren draw by Kakamega Homeboyz. It has been an inconsistent run for the ‘big cats’ following two wins, two draws and one defeat.

For Thika United, it is a fight to get out of relegation zone and remain in the top tier next season. The milkmen have not won any of their last four matches, drawing two and losing as many matches. Nicholas Muyoti is well aware that he has to get something from this fixture to strengthen survival hopes.

When the two teams met in the first leg, Gilbert Fiamenyo and Whyvonne Isuza were on target, with Salim Mzee getting a consolation for Thika United. AFC Leopards have won eight matches, drawn four and lost five of their last 17 matches.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

AFC Leopards: Whyvonne Isuza will definitely be aiming at getting his second goal in as many matches against the milkmen. His work rate is always second to none. Another player, who has been impressive is Raymond Omondi, he knows his former teammates well and will be keen on getting into the score sheet.

Thika United: Dennis Odhiambo was outstanding against Gor Mahia and helped his side get a point, and he is definitely motivated to replicate the same against Ingwe. With six goals and two assists on his name, Shami Kibwana is definitely a danger man for Thika United and AFC Leopards should be wary of him.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: AFC Leopards XI: Gabriel Andika, Michael Kibwage, Dennis Shikhayi, Abdallah Salim, Robinson Kamura, Victor Majid, Samwel Ndungu, Musa Mudde, Alexis Kitenge, Vincent Oburu and Whyvonne Isuza.

Thika United XI: Allan Owiny, Musa Asad, Benson Iregi, Dennis Odhiambo, Christopher Orumchun, Suleiman Ngotho, Wilson Anekeya, Eugene Mukangula, Samuel Mwanje, Shami Kibwana and Said Tsuma.