Thika United coach gutted after dropped points at home

Thika United coach Nicholas Muyoti is gutted by his team's inability to bag maximum points at home against Mathare United.

Cliff Nyakeya opened the scoring for the visitors before Eugine Mukangula hit back and ensured the two teams shared the spoils. Muyoti says the outcome has affected his plan a little but he still remains adamant his charges will escape relegation by the end of the season.

"I am disappointed! This is not the result that we wanted, we wanted to win this and it has not happened. The main thing or strategy at place was we collect maximum points at home in the remaining matches but we have dropped two already, meaning we have to put extra effort and win the remaining games.

"Yes, only four matches are remaining and we have no alternative but make things right, we will not go down," Muyoti told Goal on Monday.

The milkmen are currently placed in the 17th position with 29 points, three off safety.