Limping Thika United downs Kariobangi Sharks

The Pressure was slowly building in Sharks' waters and in the 53rd minute, Asieche committed a foul in a good position that led to Thika's openers

Thika United registered their biggest win of the second half of the season so far and a first in five games, by downing Kariobangi Sharks by a solitary goal in a surprising Kenyan Premier Leage result of the weekend.

The visitors came into the match as clear favourites thanks to their almost perfect run in their last five league outings where they had recorded two wins and three draws.

As for the milkmen, it has been a lukewarm run, three draws and two losses in their last five matches.

It was Nicholas Muyoti men who started the match better, dictating the tempo in the first five minutes opening minutes. Eugine Mukangula and Lewa Dennis were doing well, in particular, forcing Sven Yidah to make mistakes.

As the match progressed, the visitor's confidence rose, and in the twelfth minute, Suleiman Ngotho was forced to foul Yidah, but the defenders did well to clear the ball from the danger zone. In the 14th minute, Shami Kibwana won the ball on the right, but his cross found no one in the danger zone.

With the halftime whistle beckoning, Lewa initiated a perfect move, passing the ball to Suleiman Ngotho who in turn fed Shami, but the latter shot just wide.

After the break, Sharks came back strongly, pushing for an opener, but the milkmen stood firm. The pressure was slowly building against them and in the 53rd minute, Asieche committed a foul in a good position.

Lewa took it and despite the visitors' attempt to clear the ball, it found its way to unmarked Christopher Oruchum who had the easiest of tasks to put the ball in the back of the net

The Sharks reacted almost instantly, with attack after attack, but goalkeeper Alan Owiny stood firm in goal to deny them.