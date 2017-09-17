Thika United - Gor Mahia Preview: K'Ogalo's chance to stretch lead

With a eight-point gap at the summit, K'Ogalo will be eager to extend their lead as they push to recapture the KPL title

It is a battle for survival for Thika United, who are currently residing in relegation zone after a poor start in the league.

The milkmen are placed second from bottom with 21 points, and if they lose against the league leaders and Western Stima win, then they will drop to the bottom of the 18-team table.

For Gor Mahia, it has been a seamless run, seven wins out of eight matches played under coach Dylan Kerr, makes the side favorites to clinch this season's silverware and four in three seasons.

When the two sides faced each other in May this year, with K’Ogalo under the leadership of former coach Ze Maria, they shared the spoils. Shami Kibwana scored for Thika United with Gofrey Walusimbi replying for Gor Mahia in a match that Timothy Otieno missed a penalty for his side.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Thika United: Eugine Mukangula is known for his impact and coach Nicholas Muyoti definitely must be having a special assignment for him. Gor Mahia's attack is currently unstoppable and goalkeeper Eliud Emase will be needed to be on high alert to deny them.

Gor Mahia: Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza is getting his legs back! He has been greatly involved in Gor Mahia's two latest games creating numerous chances and he will be keen on impressing. Jacques Tuyisenge has suddenly become one of the contenders for the Golden Boot Award and that will motivate him to work harder on Sunday.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Thika United: Emase Eliud, Anekeya Wilson, Ngotho Suleiman, Oruchum Christopher, Odhiambo Dennis, Mwanje Samuel, Tsuma Said, Musa Saad, Kibwana Shami, Mukangula Eugine and Okaro Peter.

Gor Mahia: Frederick Onyango, Innocent Wafula, Wellington Ochieng, Musa Mohammed, Harun Shakava, Jean Baptiste, Godfrey Walusimbi, Kenneth Muguna, Meddie Kagere, George Odhiambo and Jacques Tuyisenge.