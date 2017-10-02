Thika United happy with the return of Nigerian striker

Christopher Oruchum's strike was all that the milkmen needed to move one place up on the table with twenty three points

Thika United kept their hopes of staying in Kenyan Premier League following their 1-0 win against Kariobangi Sharks on Sunday.

Christopher Oruchum's strike was all that the milkmen needed to move one place up on the table with twenty three points, level with 13th placed Western Stima, who have a better goal difference.

Thika United have however, been forced at times to depend on the wingers after the injury to the top striker Onwudi Chibueze.

However, according to coach Nicholas Muyoti, the Nigerian return is a boost for his side at this critical period. "We have been operating casually in the front, sometimes it is never easy to play without the main striker, we have been using our wingers mostly in that position," Muyoti told Goal.

"Onwudi Chibueze return is definitely a boost to us because he has been the main guy at that department. We will not rush him into action, but it is a boost to us, we need him to help us score.

"Our home matches are crucial to our survival chances, and we will try and win them all to boost our hopes of avoiding relegation."

Oruchum was given the last two or so minutes against Sharks and almost created a chance for his teammates to score.