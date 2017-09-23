Thika United missing key man against Posta Rangers

The milkmen are going all out for maximum points against a Posta Rangers side, who also dropped points in mid-week

Thika United will miss the services of forward Chibueze Onwudi when they take on Posta Rangers in a Kenyan Premier League match on Saturday.

Onwudi, who missed Thika United match against AFC Leopards, is still ruled out with injury while Christopher Oruchum and Allan Owiny have been handing starting roles.

The milkmen are going all out for maximum points against a wounded Posta Rangers side, who surrendered a two-goal advantage in a draw against Kariobangi Sharks.

Stephen Oduor and Peter Okoth have been benched while Eugene Mukangula and Francis Muturi get another chance to prove themselves.

Thika United are currently at the base with 21 points while Posta Rangers sit sixth with 38 points.

Thika United XI: Allan Owiny, Wilson Anekeya, Zak Matasi, Ngotho Sulieman, Christopher Oruchum, Tsuma Said, Saad Musa, Benson Iregi, Shami Kibwana, Eugene Mukangula and Francis Muturi.

Reserves: Elliud Emase, Stephen Oduor, Denis Lewa, Mutinda Michael, Mwanje Samuel, Edmond Adem and Peter Okoth.