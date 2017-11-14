Thika United seeking maximum points against Zoo

Thika United head coach Nicholas Muyoti is ready to bag maximum points against Zoo Kericho.



Both teams are in desperate need of maximum points to be safe from relegation even as Western Stima desperately wait to see either of the two sides fall.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Muyoti said all players are available and on high spirit.



"This is a match we really want to win, we are in a bad position and I believe a win for us will be enough to avoid relegation.

"All players are available, that is definitely a boost for us and with the kind of motivation and determination on the pitch, I am sure we will get something from the game.



"We have to take our chances and ensure we do not make mistakes that might come back to haunt us."



If the tea farmers lose the match, they will drop to the 17th position with 37 points.