Thika United sticks with winning squad

Thika registered first win last Wednesday and head coach Nicholas Muyoti is hoping the unchanged side will get the job done

Thika United will stick to the squad that beat Chemelil Sugar last Wednesday in the Kenyan Premier League match against Sofapaka.

Sofapaka also named unchanged side from the one that beat Muhoroni Youth in the mid week clash.

Thika registered their first league win last Wednesday and head coach Nicholas Muyoti is hoping the unchanged side will get the job done, again.

Dennis Odhiambo will captain Kiambu County outfit while Allan Owiny starts from the post.

Shami Kibwana and Onwoudi Chibueze will partner up front while Francis Muturi and Samwel Mwanje starts from the bench once again.

The match will take place at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Starting XI: Allan Owiny, Sammy Meja, Christopher Oruchum, Suleiman Ngotho, Wycliffe Anekeya, Dennis Odhiambo (Capt), Michael Mutinda,

Dennis Lewa, Eugene Mukangula, Shami Kibwana Onwoudi Chibueze

Subs: Emase Eluid, Samuel Mwanje, Musa, Said Tsuma, Sosthenes Idah, Edmond Adem and Francis Muturi