Thika United told to avoid complacency

Thika United head coach Nicholas Muyoti has warned his charges against complacency as his team prepares for arguably their most important matches.

The milkmen are in the 16th position with 35 points, and winning their last two matches will guarantee their survival with Western Stima joining Muhoroni Youth who have already been relegated. Muyoti believes his team has everything it takes to survive the axe, but commitment and hard work is needed.



"The remaining two matches are absolutely important to us, we have to win them, that is the only way we can escape the axe. It is definitely going to be tough, unfortunately, we have no option, we are in a very bad position and any slip up might cost us.



"We will have to be extra careful, and avoid making mistakes that can cost us, but the most important thing is to score."



Thika will be away in Kisumu where they will play Zoo Kericho.