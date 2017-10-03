Thika United vowes to survive relegation

The win saw Thika United claim off relegation zone for the first time in the second leg above Mathare United and Muhoroni Youth on the ladder

Thika United fight to survive relegation has been renewed with their win against top-ranked, Kariobangi Sharks last weekend.

The milkmen who completed a double after the two legs have now vowed to climb off the relegation following a 1-0 win against Sharks in the return leg last weekend.

“This result is proof that hard work pays. We've been working very hard and clearly, our efforts have paid off. We played well, created many chances and won the game. But we have to remain focused, the matches are getting fewer and we cannot afford any more slip-ups.

“We will treat all our remaining matches with the seriousness they deserve. We have to climber higher from the relegation zone,” said Thika United coach, Nicholas Muyoti.

The win saw Thika United claim off relegation zone for the first time in the second leg above Mathare United and Muhoroni Youth who are a rooted bottom of the 16-team.

Muyoti men are 14th on the log with 23 points after 25 rounds of matches.