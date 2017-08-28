What do you think of Ghana's World Cup chances?

Have your say on the Black Stars campaign in the 2018 World Cup qualification by voting in the below poll

After two matches played in the 2018 World Cup qualifying, Ghana have been able to pocket just a single point following a draw with second-placed Uganda and a two-goal defeat to Group E leaders Egypt, who now boast of a comfortable five point lead.

With the reappointment of Kwesi Appiah as the Black Stars coach, some locals are hoping he could turn the tide, rake enough points to qualify the team to a fourth consecutive Fifa World Cup.

However, many Ghanaians appear to have resigned to fate that the mission is impossible and are calling the country’s football authorities to look and plan beyond the 2018 World Cup.

Personally, what do you think of the Black Stars’ chances of making it to Russia next year?

Kindly vote in the below poll.