Think Lewis Hamilton has the world championship sewn up? A charging Red Bull should make you think again

With Red Bull on the charge Lewis Hamilton knows he still has work to do to seal the title: Getty

What do you do with your drivers when you have just finished a grand prix one weekend and are heading to the next only days later?

If you were Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton, you’d be working through all the data points after having a massive post-race debrief which was more like a post-mortem into why your car only finished second and was suddenly (for the second race in succession) a long way off the pace of your rivals.

If you were Ferrari with Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, you would first of all be treble-checking the former’s gearbox to make quite sure that a big collision on the slowing down lap of the previous weekend’s grand prix had not done sufficient damage to the transmission to necessitate a replacement which would cost you five grid places (apparently, it’s okay). And you’d also be trying to figure out the engine/turbocharger problems that afflicted your man in qualifying and made him start from the back of the grid. And then caused something similar to happen to your other guy who was due to start from the front row of the grid and would probably have won, but instead didn’t start at all.

That’s what happens when you are fighting tooth and nail for a world championship title, as Hamilton and Vettel are. They come here 34 points apart after Hamilton’s recent run of three consecutive victories which was interrupted, finally, in Malaysia last weekend.

But what if you are quirky Red Bull, whose drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo finished first and third in Sepang? Well, you get them to learn the art of Kendo. Of course you do.

“Japan is undoubtedly one of our favourite destinations on the planet, a country with an amazingly rich culture, fabulous food and a flat-out bonkers take on pretty much everything from robot restaurants to cafés where you can have an owl sit on you while having a beverage,” a refreshingly amusing press release said.